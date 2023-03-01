Heavy snow shifts out of Southcentral into Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage is seeing a steady climb towards 100″ of snowfall for the season, however things look to dry up across the region for an extended period of time. While a multitude of winter weather alerts remain in place across Southcentral this morning, they are expected to expire through the day. Additional accumulation will occur for all, although the further north you live the lower your chances of seeing snowfall. It’s possible we’ll see some of the highest snowfall totals for Southcentral occur along the Anchorage Hillside. A winter weather advisory will go into effect beginning at 11 am this morning and lasting through tomorrow morning for the potential for 4 to 10 inches of snow. This comes as upslope could lead to an extended period of snow accumulation through the day. The hillside will also see some windy conditions, leading to blowing snow sticking around through the day.

The rest of Southcentral will see light accumulation through the remainder of the day, with Anchorage likely squeezing out an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow. While the heaviest snow has shifted to our east, we’ll keep a chance for some light snow through the first part of Thursday.

As the system exits to our east, the widespread activity ramps up for Southeast. the entire panhandle remains under a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, with the heaviest snow expected through the central to northern inner channels. It’s possible here that we could see storm totals well over 12 inches in some spots. As a result of this and winds, travel will be hazardous and visibility will be greatly reduced for many. Further to the south, snowfall totals will be greatly lower, as a wintry mix through the day will eat into the snow chances. This will likely lead to Ketchikan only seeing 1 to 3 inches of snow.

While the heaviest snow for Southeast comes to an end into the evening, we’ll still hold onto scattered to periodic snow showers through Friday. Beyond that a large portion of the state will see a brief return to colder conditions before our patter changes again. Looking ahead to next week, we’re watching a ridge of high pressure to our south. It’s looking likely it’ll build into Southcentral and Southeast, leading to an extended period of sunshine and temperatures warming near freezing through as early as Tuesday.

Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday!

