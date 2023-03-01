Juneau schools releasing early due to snow
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:02 PM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes will be releasing early on Wednesday afternoon due to winter weather, the Jueanu School District announced on Wednesday morning.
Elementary schools will release students at 1:30 p.m., middle schools and optional programs will release at 2 p.m. and high schools will release at 2:45 p.m., the school district said.
The school district also shared the following:
- Middle school activities and activity buses are canceled today.
- Leap, JAMM and RALLY programs are closed.
- Afternoon pre-K programs are closed.
- Community Schools rentals will be canceled.
- High school practices are canceled.
- High school basketball games will continue as scheduled.
“Thank you for your patience today. Conditions were better at 4:30 this morning when the initial call to hold school was made, and often the weather doesn’t hit as forecasted,” the district wrote in a letter to parents. “The Juneau School District apologizes for the inconvenience.”
