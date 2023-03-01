Juneau schools releasing early due to snow

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes will be releasing early on Wednesday afternoon due to winter weather, the Jueanu School District announced on Wednesday morning.

Elementary schools will release students at 1:30 p.m., middle schools and optional programs will release at 2 p.m. and high schools will release at 2:45 p.m., the school district said.

The school district also shared the following:

Middle school activities and activity buses are canceled today.

Leap, JAMM and RALLY programs are closed.

Afternoon pre-K programs are closed.

Community Schools rentals will be canceled.

High school practices are canceled.

High school basketball games will continue as scheduled.

“Thank you for your patience today. Conditions were better at 4:30 this morning when the initial call to hold school was made, and often the weather doesn’t hit as forecasted,” the district wrote in a letter to parents. “The Juneau School District apologizes for the inconvenience.”

