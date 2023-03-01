Juneau schools releasing early due to snow

FastCast digital headlines for Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:02 PM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Classes will be releasing early on Wednesday afternoon due to winter weather, the Jueanu School District announced on Wednesday morning.

Elementary schools will release students at 1:30 p.m., middle schools and optional programs will release at 2 p.m. and high schools will release at 2:45 p.m., the school district said.

The school district also shared the following:

  • Middle school activities and activity buses are canceled today.
  • Leap, JAMM and RALLY programs are closed.
  • Afternoon pre-K programs are closed.
  • Community Schools rentals will be canceled.
  • High school practices are canceled.
  • High school basketball games will continue as scheduled.

“Thank you for your patience today. Conditions were better at 4:30 this morning when the initial call to hold school was made, and often the weather doesn’t hit as forecasted,” the district wrote in a letter to parents. “The Juneau School District apologizes for the inconvenience.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chugiak teen died in a single-vehicle snowmachine collision near Port Alsworth, a small...
Chugiak teen dies in snowmachine collision in Southwest Alaska
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway at the Knik River Bridge are closed to traffic due to a...
Northbound Glenn Highway reopened following closure at Knik River Bridge
Man charged in cold case from 1994
Man charged in 1994 sexual abuse cold case
Governor Dunleavy increases funding to food banks that have seen Alaskans' needs jump during...
Food banks to receive $1.68M in face of SNAP delays

Latest News

FastCast, March 1, 2023
Fairview neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Fairview neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Fairview Reconnect Grant
Fairview Reconnect Grant
907 Sports
907 Sports