March roars in with high winds and snow

Warnings and advisories cover much of Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:27 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A multitude of warnings and advisories are in place across Alaska as a series of large winter storms hits at the end of February, ensuring a stormy start to the month of March.

The moisture originates well south of the state.

Warnings for extreme winter weather and blizzard conditions are in place heading into Tuesday evening for Southwest Alaska. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, and snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling through the Bering Strait and Saint Lawrence Island.

The western Kenai Peninsula sees 3 to 7 inches of snow, and gusts to 30 mph. Snowfall of 6 to 12 inches is likely, along with gusts up to 45 mph, over the Copper River Basin to Thompson Pass.

It is round number 2 for Southcentral come Wednesday and Thursday. Heaviest snowfall will be near Prince William Sound. Winds will be especially gusty in Kodiak and Whittier, where gusts could hit 60 to 65 mph. And for the state’s largest city of Anchorage, the Hillside is on track to collect 4 to 8 inches of snow and 3 to 5 in the Bowl.

Heavy snow will also hit Southeast Alaska on Wednesday. Warnings for snowfall amounts between 8 to 15 inches — as well as advisories — affect almost the entire length of the Panhandle.

Hot spot was Dutch Harbor with 54 degrees. Cold spot for the state was Bettles with 39 below zero.

