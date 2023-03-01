Northbound Glenn Highway reopened following closure at Knik River Bridge

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway at the Knik River Bridge are were closed to traffic due to a collision, according to the Department of Public Safety.

It is unknown if there are any injuries from the incident.

A DPS alert released shortly after 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon states that northbound lanes were closed at the Knik River Bridge due to a vehicle collision.

The alert also states that road conditions in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are hazardous and reminds drivers to use caution on the roads. Snow accumulating on roads and low visibility may cause difficulties for drivers.

Up-to-date traffic and transit information can be found at 511.alaska.gov.

