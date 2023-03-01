Northbound Glenn Highway reopened following closure at Knik River Bridge

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:20 PM AKST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway at the Knik River Bridge are were closed to traffic due to a collision, according to the Department of Public Safety.

It is unknown if there are any injuries from the incident.

A DPS alert released shortly after 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon states that northbound lanes were closed at the Knik River Bridge due to a vehicle collision.

The alert also states that road conditions in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are hazardous and reminds drivers to use caution on the roads. Snow accumulating on roads and low visibility may cause difficulties for drivers.

Up-to-date traffic and transit information can be found at 511.alaska.gov.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Chugiak teen died in a single-vehicle snowmachine collision near Port Alsworth, a small...
Chugiak teen dies in snowmachine collision in Southwest Alaska
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Man charged in cold case from 1994
Man charged in 1994 sexual abuse cold case
Governor Dunleavy increases funding to food banks that have seen Alaskans' needs jump during...
Food banks to receive $1.68M in face of SNAP delays

Latest News

The Alaska 511 traffic cam at mile 78.9
Victim identified in deadly Seward Highway crash near Portage
Emergency lights
Talkeetna man dies in tanker collision on Parks Highway
The Anchorage Police Department is reporting that the intersection of Lake Otis Parkway and...
Abbott Loop intersection reopened following collision
Police lights
Seward Highway reopens following closure due to accident