Alaskans prepare for Mt. Everest trek to raise ovarian cancer awareness

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On April 1, a group that includes ovarian cancer survivors, family members, caregivers and medical providers will leave Anchorage for Nepal, traveling to the Mt. Everest base camp.

The group, numbering 20 in total, is on a mission to raise research funds and awareness about a deadly cancer that currently has no test for early detection or a universal way to prevent it, according to Anchorage oncologist Dr. Joanie Hope.

“The chance that we have to cure ovarian cancer is the first time up to bat,” said Hope. “Sometimes we can cure advanced ovarian cancer, it is possible — but it would be so much more possible if we could prevent it from ever happening or if we could catch it early.”

Hope — who started the nonprofit Let Every Woman Know – Alaska in 2012 — is dedicated to advancing research and raising awareness about gynecological cancers. The Any Mountain Project, an effort of the nonprofit, aims to put the first ovarian cancer survivors ever on the 29,029 foot summit of Mt. Everest.

Mary Beth Kepner is one of two women hoping to make the summit. Kepner is an avid climber who was diagnosed in July of 2021 and declared cancer-free after surgery and six rounds of chemotherapy. She said her cancer journey is helping to prepare her for the climb.

“The skills that I need to climb Denali and Everest are some of the same skills and traits that helped me battle cancer,” said Kepner. “The perseverance, the hard work, the ability to endure pain. All, I think, helped me prepare —and made me a better climber.”

A benefit concert Friday, March 3, at the Beartooth Theatrepub will help to send the team to Everest. The event starts at 7 p.m. and will feature original music, dance and video, as well as an opportunity to learn more about the climb and its importance for ovarian cancer.

