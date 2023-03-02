Body cameras for Anchorage police may be delayed until 2024

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Assembly Public Safety Committee got an update Wednesday on the process of getting body cams on the streets. The Anchorage Police Department says it could take until the end of the year —possibly longer — before police officers have body cams and the system is up and running.

“Body cam updates is, we have nothing slowing us down with the pace that we’ve been on,” APD Deputy Chief Sean Case said.

Case says that procurement of the devices will still take place in March. Arbitration was made necessary when the Municipality of Anchorage and the police union failed to agree on implementation standards. That arbitration is still set to occur some time in the fall. Assembly Members continuously asked for more information throughout the meeting, but no specific dates were given for any part of the process.

“A possible implementation date might be the end of 2023 or the start of 2024?,” Assembly Chair Suzanne LaFrance asked.

“I would say that’s not outside the realm of possibilities,” Deputy Chief Case said.

Rich Curtner, co-chair of the Alaska Black Caucus’s justice committee, was in attendance at the meeting and says a lot of questions remain unanswered.

“They couldn’t even tell the assembly members who the arbitrator was, or when its going to be scheduled, or how long its going to take, so there was some frustration for me certainly and assembly members as well,” Curtner said.

The ballot measure to fund body cams was approved by voters in April of 2021.

“Of the biggest cities in the United States, 80% of them have body cameras. Juneau has body cameras, Fairbanks have body cameras, now the Troopers statewide have body cameras — or they will soon, and they gave us a timeline on when they’re going to roll out — and Anchorage is behind the times,” said Curtner.

Eventually some assembly members asked whether the APD and the Bronson Administration support body cameras, which APD answered yes, but the administrations attorney could not say one way or the other.

Assembly Member Kameron Perez-Verdia voiced concerns that the process of implimenting body cameras may be getting dragged out.

“I have the same fear that behind the scenes there are some folks who don’t support body cameras and that’s one of the reasons why we have not been able to move on these, and so I think we need to really get clarity on that,” Perez-Verdia said.

Deputy Chief Sean Case said that nothing is slowing down the process, and that APD’s goal is to be live with cameras by the end of the year.

