Brief cold snap and sunnier weather into the weekend

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:15 AM AKST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Things are finally quieting down across much of the state, following what was a fairly active February.

While some flurry potential will remain with Southcentral Alaska through the day, the bulk of the snow continues to move through Southeast Alaska. While the Panhandle will see additional snow accumulation throughout the day, the heaviest snow with the greatest impact has come and gone. Snow for all will generally come to an end through the end of the week.

There’s good news in the forecast, as an extended period of dry and sunny weather looks to return to much of the state. We’ll also see a brief cold snap, with temperatures hovering in the teens for highs through Saturday. It’s even possible that we’ll see many areas across Southcentral see subzero lows briefly make a return Friday morning through Saturday morning. Outside of the brief cold snap, little to no impacts will await many over the course of the next week.

Starting next week, a ridge will begin to build eastward across the state. This will lead to a slow warming trend, with temperatures expected to climb near or above freezing into the middle of next week. It’ll be a nice treat of sunshine and pleasant conditions to get outdoors and soak up some of the Alaska scenery.

Have a wonderful and safe rest of the week!

