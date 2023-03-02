Heavy snow, high winds and wind chills

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy snow fell over the Panhandle on Wednesday. One to two feet of snow reported over the northern and central portions of the region. There are still winter storm warnings in effect for the northern part of the region tonight.

Juneau reported 10.5 inches. On the Chilkat Peninsula near Haines, reports of 24.5 inches of snow! Gustavus is digging out from an 18 inch storm total. Ketchikan collected 8 inches before turning to rain.

High winds are prompting a warning for Kodiak, and Whittier will also see strong winds.

West winds will be 35 to 55 mph, with gusts up to 80 mph!

Whittier could also see extreme winds gusting to 60 mph.

Winter storm warnings over the Yukon Delta will expire Wednesday night. The same is true for Blizzard Warnings over the Bering Strait.

Southcentral will see the snow end by tomorrow morning.

Hot spot was Sitka with 45 degrees. Cold spot for the state was Point Lay with 26 below zero.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.