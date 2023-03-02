Heavy snow, high winds and wind chills

Storm action is non-stop for much of Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:18 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy snow fell over the Panhandle on Wednesday. One to two feet of snow reported over the northern and central portions of the region. There are still winter storm warnings in effect for the northern part of the region tonight.

Juneau reported 10.5 inches. On the Chilkat Peninsula near Haines, reports of 24.5 inches of snow! Gustavus is digging out from an 18 inch storm total. Ketchikan collected 8 inches before turning to rain.

High winds are prompting a warning for Kodiak, and Whittier will also see strong winds.

West winds will be 35 to 55 mph, with gusts up to 80 mph!

Whittier could also see extreme winds gusting to 60 mph.

Winter storm warnings over the Yukon Delta will expire Wednesday night. The same is true for Blizzard Warnings over the Bering Strait.

Southcentral will see the snow end by tomorrow morning.

Hot spot was Sitka with 45 degrees. Cold spot for the state was Point Lay with 26 below zero.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
A Chugiak teen died in a single-vehicle snowmachine collision near Port Alsworth, a small...
Chugiak teen dies in snowmachine collision in Southwest Alaska
Northbound lanes of the Glenn Highway at the Knik River Bridge are closed to traffic due to a...
Northbound Glenn Highway reopened following closure at Knik River Bridge
Man charged in cold case from 1994
Man charged in 1994 sexual abuse cold case
Sled dog Donna missing after trailer mishap near Girdwood (Colette Bewick)
Dog truck mishap on Seward Highway leaves 1 dog missing

Latest News

MF- ANC records-Winter 3-1-23
Heavy snow, high winds and wind chills
Heavy snow shifts out of Southcentral into Southeast Alaska
Heavy snow shifts from Southcentral to Southeast Alaska
Heavy snow shifts out of Southcentral into Southeast Alaska
Heavy snow shifts out of Southcentral into Southeast Alaska
Ice Art Championship sculpture by Tracy Try
March roars in with high winds and snow