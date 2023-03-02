Medicare task force created to address primary care problems in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - During Wednesday’s Anchorage Health Policy meeting, Anchorage’s chief medical officer Dr. Michael Savitt announced the formation of a task force focused on addressing the municipality’s Medicare problems.

He said around 4,000 older adults who are on Medicare are without a primary care provider after the Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic closed its doors on Tuesday.

Deborah Bear was one of the thousands of patients who found themselves searching for a new health care provider. She said she called eight different facilities before going through Providence, and that the process was scary and overwhelming.

“It’s frightening,” Bear said. “It’s almost impossible to live without a primary care provider.”

According to Dr. Savitt, residents on Medicare are left with just two options for primary care in Anchorage: Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center and Providence Anchorage Family Medicine Center. But they are already starting to see long wait times.

“With 4,000 additional folks to take care of, they will quickly become overwhelmed,” Savitt said.

The potentially overburdened treatment centers could be pushing the senior population to find medical care at hospital emergency rooms and urgent care, according to Dr. Savitt.

“Which provide good care, but were never met to take the place of primary care providers. Especially for a senior population,” Dr. Savitt said.

For older adults, the need for consistent health care is critical. Dr. Savitt said this population faces more chronic health conditions, in addition to health conditions related to aging.

Having a consistent primary caregiver, Bear said, is also important so they understand their patient’s specific needs and history.

“To know your history well enough to make sure that whoever the specialist is that’s going to be working on that patient, knows the history,” Bear said.

Dr. Savitt warns that Medicare services could face ongoing issues for years. And as Anchorage’s senior population continues to grow, Bear said, they do not have time to wait for an answer to their Medicare problems.

“As our age increases, so does the complexity of the medical issues that seniors goes through, just simply because they’re aging,” Bear said.

The first meeting of the task force is set to take place at the Anchorage Health Department at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

