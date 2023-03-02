Striking Mat-Su school bus drivers speak at school board meeting

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Mat-Su Borough School District could be one step closer to getting bus drivers back out on the roads and transporting students to schools.

The district hosted its school board meeting Wednesday with many on-strike school bus drivers in attendance.

During the meeting, drivers spoke before the board, giving testimony concerning the issues that they face. Both unionized and non-unionized drivers spoke, with drivers that were not of the union calling for those of the union to return to work.

Bus drivers, monitors, and attendants in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District officially went on strike on Jan. 31, walking off the job after dropping students off at schools that morning.

The Alaska Teamsters Union - Local 959 stated then that drivers were fighting for wage increases of 8% to 14%, more diverse insurance plans, fully paid weather cancelation days and guaranteed daily driving hours.

Wednesday, the Teamsters called for Durham School Services to increase its safety measures, noting safety hazards they have witnessed such as coolant leaks, faulty fuel gauges, and drivers drinking untested water.

“I want to go to a job where I’m not worried that the bus I’m driving is going to kill me or the kids I’m driving,” unionized bus driver Shawn Kelly said.

However, many non-union drivers claimed that several of the accusations union members have made are false, specifically referencing accusations that Durham provided service without a permit and that vehicle’s headlights were not properly aligned.

Durham School Services has put out multiple statements saying it has made “fair” offers to the Locals 959.

The company and the union are expected to meet Thursday for continued negotiations. A social media post from the union earlier this week said talks were scheduled for the morning, while a representative from Durham says they will be meeting in the afternoon.

