Woman accused of using aunt’s debit card to charge $12K worth of DoorDash orders

Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her...
Maili Morris is accused of making 136 purchases on DoorDash, totaling about $12,000, using her 73-year-old aunt's debit card.(TPSO)
By Mykal Vincent and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:01 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman is accused of using her aunt’s debit card to make hundreds of fraudulent purchases through DoorDash.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Maili Morris was booked into jail on Feb. 16 on 816 counts of criminal financial charges.

Authorities said Morris ordered about $12,000 worth of food and merchandise from restaurants and stores in the Hammond area from November 2022 to January 2023.

According to investigators, Morris made 136 unauthorized purchases using her 73-year-old aunt’s debit card, which she had linked to her personal DoorDash account.

WVUE reports the orders were made from retail stores that included Big Lots, PetSmart, Walgreens, CVS, Dollar General and several fast-food restaurants.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Jimmy Travis said Morris’ bond has been set at $18 million.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Man charged in cold case from 1994
Man charged in 1994 sexual abuse cold case
House minority unhappy with lack of progress on education, workforce issues
House minority unhappy with lack of progress on education, workforce issues
Providence Primary Care is one of a few clinics in Anchorage accepting new Medicare patients
Alaska Regional health clinic closure leaves seniors scrambling to find new providers
A Chugiak teen died in a single-vehicle snowmachine collision near Port Alsworth, a small...
Chugiak teen dies in snowmachine collision in Southwest Alaska

Latest News

Tim Norman was sentenced to life in federal prison for his nephew's murder.
Former ‘Sweetie Pie’s’ star Tim Norman gets life in nephew’s killing
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Documents detail EMTs’ failure to aid Tyre Nichols
Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched three young...
School bus driver accused of inappropriately touching 3 young girls
A local residents walks his dog in the falling snow on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Elizabeth...
Half of California freed from drought thanks to rain, snow