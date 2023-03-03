Anchorage engineers issue alert for possible building flaws

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A safety alert was issued Thursday claiming that some Anchorage commercial buildings may have roof design flaws and the municipal building safety director recommends building owners check their roofs.

Ross Noffsinger is an Engineering Services Manager with the Municipality of Anchorage. He says the flaw is something that was in the gym that collapsed last week that left one person dead, but that investigators are still determining if it’s what actually caused the collapse.

“This condition still likely exists in buildings in Anchorage and so our hope is that building owners will do their due diligence and put in the effort to determine whether or not this condition exists,” said Noffsinger. “And if they find it, we’ll work with them, structural engineers will work with them to basically abate the hazard.”

The design flaw has to do with a specific type of roof design called a top chord hung roof truss. The deficiency in the truss has to do with how the connection is made with the load-bearing wall and is subject to failure in which the wood splits.

“As one truss fails, the load it was supporting now gets transferred to other trusses,” said Noffsinger. “And they may pick it up and hold it for a while, but generally they’re the same type of truss and then they can start to crack and then eventually the whole thing can fail catastrophically.”

Municipality officials have seen this building flaw in 1970′s and 1980′s construction, generally commercial buildings with flat roofs. They have not seen it in any residential homes so far.

“Go look at the roof truss where it bears, either on a beam or a bearing wall and look for any cracking. Another fine nuance to look for is this truss plate connector,” said Noffsinger.

The issue is preventable and if you own a building like those described, check for cracking and deficiencies. Reach out to the Development Services Department at (907) 343-8301 if there are concerns.

