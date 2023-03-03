Anchorage municipal election preparations include testing voting equipment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s next municipal election is on April 4 and voters will see a full slate on the ballot. Seven assembly seats are up for election as well as two school board races and 14 bond propositions.

Some of the largest bond propositions include more than $37 million for Anchorage schools, more than $34 million for roads and storm drainage and Parks and Recreation bonds. There is also a proposition to authorize a new service area to address issues with access to Chugach State Park. A full list can be found on Anchorage’s Election Page website.

On Thursday, city election workers were preparing by testing the equipment that sorts and tabulates ballots. Public Observers were allowed to watch the process which is done before each city election.

Workers ran more than 1,600 “test ballots” that were pre-marked by the company that makes the machines. In addition to counting votes, the machines successfully removed ballots that had been purposely mis-voted or left blank so those could be examined by hand.

City election administrator Jamie Heinz said the system performed as expected and the results matched the pre-determined outcome the company had provided.

Heinz said the city will begin mailing out ballots to registered Anchorage voters on Tuesday, March 14. People who need to register to vote or change their registrations face a deadline of Sunday, March 4.

