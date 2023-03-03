By the numbers: Iditarod 51 to feature smallest field ever

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, March 3, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:47 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Downtown Anchorage will be filled Saturday morning with the din of howling dogs, laughing children, cheering spectators and mushers calling out to the teams.

By Sunday afternoon, however, the revelry will end and the real racing will begin with the race restart in Willow.

While the excitement has ramped up, the numbers have gone the other way. The 51st edition of the Last Great Race will feature its smallest field ever at 33 teams. It’s just one less than the inaugural running in 1973, when 34 showed up to make the trip to Nome.

Since the first race, the Iditarod has seen a progression in the record number of entries. The race saw 76 teams enter in 1991 and 1992, both records, before 81 teams showed up in 2000.

Numbers skyrocketed in the mid-2000s, culimnating in 2008 when the record was set at an eye-popping 96 race teams, a mark that still stands today. That year’s race also set the still-standing record of 78 finishers.

Since then, the race roster has dwindled, but not dramatically.

Some racers blame it on a clash of factors, including a smaller prize purse, the loss of major race sponsors, and the lingering effects of the pandemic, according to an Associated Press report.

One former musher pointed to something else entirely — race officials shutting down checkpoints entirely and stopping teams short of their goal.

John Suter, a four-time finisher of the Iditarod who also owns a claim to fame of racing poodles in the Last Great Race over 35 years ago, said the Iditarod has shut down finish line operations, as well as other checkpoints along the trail, only a few days after the winning team crosses under the burled arch in Nome.

Suter claims race officials have done this to save money, but said it has deterred the “hobby” mushers — those racers who don’t have a lot of money and race the Iditarod just to claim they finished — from entering the race in the first place.

“They spend a whole year of training, a whole year of money — actually been doing it for years, building up and training for the opportunity to run from Anchorage to Nome — and are just a day or two away and they got shut down,” Suter said. “And they’re saying, ‘Well, what the heck, why should I waste all my time, energy, money and everything to sign up to run the race when I’m only going to go part way and they’re going to shut the race down?’”

Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach dismissed the notion that race officials are inhibiting race teams from finishing by shutting down checkpoint operations.

“Simply not true,” Urbach wrote in an email to Alaska’s News Source.

The numbers appear to agree with Urbach as well.

Discounting 2021, when the race ran a much different and shorter course, the finishing time of the last-place team since 2010 has ranged from just over 12 days to just under 15 days, with no clear dropoff in time. Before 2010, many last-place finishers typically ran above 15 days.

If saving money by forcing an earlier end to the race was truly a priority, as Suter claims, the savings would come in the form of hours, not days.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage engineers issue alert for possible building flaws
Anchorage engineers issue alert for possible building flaws
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell
The Quiet Mayor: Bronson continues to avoid discussion of City Hall departures
A bus leaves the Durham School Services terminal in Palmer.
Mat-Su bus drivers, Durham announce tentative contract agreement
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport parking garage limiting spaces
Anchorage’s biggest airport to see limited parking garage space this summer
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community

Latest News

How to watch the 2023 Iditarod Ceremonial Start
How to watch the 2023 Iditarod Ceremonial Start
Jaye Foucher might not be running in Iditarod 51, but she has another goal in mind
Jaye Foucher might not be running in Iditarod 51, but she has another goal in mind
Jaye Foucher's dogs aren't just teammates but family.
Jaye Foucher may not be participating in Iditarod 51, but she has another goal in mind
Pallets of food, booties, sled runners and other essentials are sent out to various checkpoints...
Iditarod 2023: Food drops and vet checks complete, next stop is the starting line