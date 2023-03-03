High pressure clears out mainland Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High winds will be a topic over the next few days, along the west coast, the Aleutian Islands and parts of Southcentral Alaska.

Gusts in Unalaska hit 63 mph Thursday, and 59 mph in Atka. Kodiak clocked a 68 mph wind gust.

A ridge of high pressure will build north out of the Pacific Ocean and clear out the Southcentral and mainland areas. This dome blocks storms from progressing east and forces them to churn north. This means the next two winter storms pass over the Aleutian chain’s west end and swing across the Bering Sea to west coast communities. It will ramp up winds and bring snow, up to blizzard warning status over the Bering Strait, and for Saint Lawrence Island.

Southeast Alaska will see skies gradually clear, as the storm system that brought heavy snow to the region earlier in the week clears out. High pressure over the mainland will also help out southeast see sunshine.

Very strong winds and snow will create blizzard conditions for Gambell and Savoonga and the Bering Strait. Wind gusts to 65 mph and 6 to 12 inches of snow have prompted a Blizzard Warning to take effect Friday evening.

Across the Kenai Peninsula, winds on the backside of the low will produce gusts to 40 mph in Kodiak, 30 to 50 mph in Seward and 55 mph in Whittier. A high wind watch has been issued for Thompson Pass for Friday night to Saturday. Winds gusting northeast could reach 70 to 75 mph, and be strong even in Valdez.

Anchorage will see to 35 mph in town by Friday afternoon, but remain sunny.

The hot spot was Sitka at 45 degrees and the cold spot for the state was Point Thomson at 29 below zero.

