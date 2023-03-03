High pressure clears out mainland Alaska

Storms move from Aleutian chain to west coast
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:14 PM AKST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High winds will be a topic over the next few days, along the west coast, the Aleutian Islands and parts of Southcentral Alaska.

Gusts in Unalaska hit 63 mph Thursday, and 59 mph in Atka. Kodiak clocked a 68 mph wind gust.

A ridge of high pressure will build north out of the Pacific Ocean and clear out the Southcentral and mainland areas. This dome blocks storms from progressing east and forces them to churn north. This means the next two winter storms pass over the Aleutian chain’s west end and swing across the Bering Sea to west coast communities. It will ramp up winds and bring snow, up to blizzard warning status over the Bering Strait, and for Saint Lawrence Island.

Southeast Alaska will see skies gradually clear, as the storm system that brought heavy snow to the region earlier in the week clears out. High pressure over the mainland will also help out southeast see sunshine.

Very strong winds and snow will create blizzard conditions for Gambell and Savoonga and the Bering Strait. Wind gusts to 65 mph and 6 to 12 inches of snow have prompted a Blizzard Warning to take effect Friday evening.

Across the Kenai Peninsula, winds on the backside of the low will produce gusts to 40 mph in Kodiak, 30 to 50 mph in Seward and 55 mph in Whittier. A high wind watch has been issued for Thompson Pass for Friday night to Saturday. Winds gusting northeast could reach 70 to 75 mph, and be strong even in Valdez.

Anchorage will see to 35 mph in town by Friday afternoon, but remain sunny.

The hot spot was Sitka at 45 degrees and the cold spot for the state was Point Thomson at 29 below zero.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Man charged in cold case from 1994
Man charged in 1994 sexual abuse cold case
House minority unhappy with lack of progress on education, workforce issues
House minority unhappy with lack of progress on education, workforce issues
Providence Primary Care is one of a few clinics in Anchorage accepting new Medicare patients
Alaska Regional health clinic closure leaves seniors scrambling to find new providers
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell
The Quiet Mayor: Bronson continues to avoid discussion of City Hall departures

Latest News

MF - Thompson Pass 3-2-23
Mainland Alaska sees clear, cold windy weather
Brief cold snap and sunnier weather into the weekend
Brief cold snap and sunnier weather into the weekend
Brief cold snap and sunnier weather into the weekend
Brief cold snap and sunnier weather into the weekend
MF- ANC records-Winter 3-1-23
Heavy snow, high winds and wind chills