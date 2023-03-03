How to watch the 2023 Iditarod Ceremonial Start

By Paul Choate
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:20 PM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source, in partnership with Iditarod.com, will offer live pre-race coverage and the 2023 Iditarod Ceremonial Start on Saturday morning.

When to watch

  • Pre-race coverage begins at 8:30 a.m.
  • The ceremonial start begins at 10 a.m.

How to watch

  • On TV on Channel 2 (NBC)
  • Live-streamed on the Alaska’s News Source website by following this link
  • Live-streamed on the Alaska’s News Source Facebook page
  • Live-streamed on the Alaska’s News Source VUit
  • Coverage will also be available on the Alaska’s News Source family of streaming apps
How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage engineers issue alert for possible building flaws
Anchorage engineers issue alert for possible building flaws
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell
The Quiet Mayor: Bronson continues to avoid discussion of City Hall departures
A bus leaves the Durham School Services terminal in Palmer.
Mat-Su bus drivers, Durham announce tentative contract agreement
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport parking garage limiting spaces
Anchorage’s biggest airport to see limited parking garage space this summer
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community

Latest News

Jaye Foucher might not be running in Iditarod 51, but she has another goal in mind
Jaye Foucher might not be running in Iditarod 51, but she has another goal in mind
Jaye Foucher's dogs aren't just teammates but family.
Jaye Foucher may not be participating in Iditarod 51, but she has another goal in mind
Pallets of food, booties, sled runners and other essentials are sent out to various checkpoints...
Iditarod 2023: Food drops and vet checks complete, next stop is the starting line
Iditarod 51 Food Drop
Iditarod 51 Food Drop