How to watch the 2023 Iditarod Ceremonial Start
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:20 PM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s News Source, in partnership with Iditarod.com, will offer live pre-race coverage and the 2023 Iditarod Ceremonial Start on Saturday morning.
When to watch
- Pre-race coverage begins at 8:30 a.m.
- The ceremonial start begins at 10 a.m.
How to watch
- On TV on Channel 2 (NBC)
- Live-streamed on the Alaska’s News Source website by following this link
- Live-streamed on the Alaska’s News Source Facebook page
- Live-streamed on the Alaska’s News Source VUit
- Coverage will also be available on the Alaska’s News Source family of streaming apps
