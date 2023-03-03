Jaye Foucher might not be participating in the Iditarod this year, but she has another goal in mind

FastCast digital headlines for Thursday, March 2, 2023.
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:56 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW, Alaska (KTUU) - A moment in the lead-up to last year’s Iditarod has continued to play on repeat in Jaye Foucher’s head.

“I flashback to it a lot,” Foucher said.

Foucher witnessed the moment that a truck collided with the front six dogs of her sled dog team — a moment she will likely never forget.

“It’s kind of a, you know, before and after moment where life just became very, very changed for me after the fact,” Foucher said.

Previous: Musher and truck collide near Willow leaving 1 sled dog dead, 3 injured

Foucher’s two-year-old lead dog was killed in the crash, and three other dogs — Kona, Felicity and Flint — were also injured. Her dog Felicity, took days to return home after she ran off.

The crash happened weeks before Foucher was getting ready to compete in her first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which has been a dream of hers since she started mushing back in 2002.

“Last year was supposed to be the year,” Foucher said.

In April, Foucher returned back to her New England home before traveling back to Alaska later that year to begin training for the 2023 Iditarod. In October, she announced that she was withdrawing from the race due to continued struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder from to the crash.

Foucher’s two-decade-old dream and her dogs, who she raised and who she considers to be her family, continue to push toward that goal of someday crossing the Iditarod finish line in Nome.

However, her journey getting there is not a sprint but a marathon, just like the Iditarod.

“I don’t want to try it next season,” Foucher said. “I want to have a season where I go back and do like the UP 200, or the Beargrease, just some of the other longer mid-distance races.”

Since the incident, Foucher and her team have slowly been recovering. Today, she says all three of her dogs who were injured are back out and running.

Previous: Musher still in shock after tragic accident on Parks Highway

“They’ve made a really remarkable recovery, beyond my wildest hopes,” Foucher said. “The three dogs that were the most seriously injured are all three back running and harnessed this season. Even the one whose pelvic was broken in five places.”

Although physically her team has healed a lot, both for her and the dogs, recovering mentally will be an ongoing process.

“They’ll still you know, occasionally, if a huge truck gets a little too close, they’ll kind of shy away and get skittish about it,” Foucher said.

Foucher said she plans on taking the 2024 Iditarod season off. Hoping to use a full year to continue recovering.

“Have a season where I am not battling hopefully quite so much anxiety as I have been this year,” Foucher said.

She continues eyeing the finish line in Nome, hoping that Iditarod 2025, will be the one where she finally makes her over two-decades-long dream a reality.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Man charged in cold case from 1994
Man charged in 1994 sexual abuse cold case
House minority unhappy with lack of progress on education, workforce issues
House minority unhappy with lack of progress on education, workforce issues
Providence Primary Care is one of a few clinics in Anchorage accepting new Medicare patients
Alaska Regional health clinic closure leaves seniors scrambling to find new providers
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell
The Quiet Mayor: Bronson continues to avoid discussion of City Hall departures

Latest News

In the wake of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s award of $1.86 million to four food banks in Alaska that...
State benefit applications to return to pre-pandemic process in April
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport parking garage limiting spaces
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport parking garage limiting spaces
In the wake of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s award of $1.86 million to four food banks in Alaska that...
Changes are coming to Alaska's public assistance in 2023
MF - Thompson Pass 3-2-23
Mainland Alaska sees clear, cold windy weather