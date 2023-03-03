National Park Service says ‘never push a slower friend down’ when escaping a bear

(Gray News) - Officials with the National Park Service are using a little humor while sharing a few bear safety tips.

The National Park Service shared on its social media this week that “If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down… even if you feel the friendship has run its course.”

Officials said when spring arrives, officially on March 20, and snow begins to melt at parks around the country, many bears are expected to become more active.

According to the park service, seeing a bear in the wild is a special treat for any visitor, and while it is an exciting moment, it is important to remember that bears in national parks are wild and can be dangerous.

Officials said bears’ behavior can be unpredictable sometimes, and although rare, attacks on humans have occurred.

“Following some basic guidelines may help to lessen the threat of danger,” the park service shared. “Your safety can depend on your ability to calm the bear.”

Keeping your distance and not surprising bears are some of the most important things park visitors can do, officials said. And most bears will avoid humans if they hear them coming.

The park service advises visitors to pay attention to their surroundings and to make a special effort to be noticed if they are in an area with known bear activity or a good food source, such as berry bushes.

Officials said there is no single strategy that guarantees safety, but they did share a few general tips to help prevent a bear encounter from escalating:

Identify yourself by talking calmly so the bear knows you are a human and not a prey animal.

Stay calm and remember that most bears do not want to attack; they usually just want to be left alone.

Pick up small children immediately. Do not make any loud noises or screams.

Hike and travel in groups. Groups of people are usually noisier and smellier than a single person.

Make yourselves look as large as possible (for example, move to higher ground).

Do not allow the bear access to your food. Getting your food will only encourage the bear and make the situation worse.

Do not drop your pack as it can provide protection for your back and prevent a bear from accessing your food.

Do not run, but if the bear follows, stop and hold your ground. Like dogs, they will chase ﬂeeing animals.

Do not climb a tree. Both grizzlies and black bears can climb trees.

Be especially cautious if you see a female with cubs; never place yourself between them, and never attempt to approach them.

More bear safety tips can be found online from the National Park Service.

