State benefit applications to return to pre-pandemic process in April

Sen. Burt Stedman of Ketchikan, presided over the testimony, as chair of the committee.
By Elena Symmes
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM AKST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In the wake of Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s award of $1.86 million to four food banks in Alaska that were impacted by a months-long backlog, a Senate Finance Committee meeting reviewed the latest changes the Division of Public Assistance says they’re making to improve access and reliability for recipients.

Commissioner designee for the division Heidi Hedberg announced that Alaska will return to pre-pandemic Medicaid annual renewals process beginning in April. Pushing that process back to April will help staff process the backlog of approximately 5,000 applications, according to Hedberg.

According to the division, it takes state employees approximately one hour to fully review a SNAP application.

One mitigation strategy to combat a shortage of staffing resources the division is exploring is moving toward a 12-month — and not six-month — eligibility term to re-verify financial status and maintain compliance with federal regulations.

Sen. Jesse Kiehl of Juneau questioned Hedberg about a new source of delay the division says is troubling business operations, the time and resources going into keeping state employees safe at work.

“This division has the highest turnover rate within the department and we had a pandemic, and there was a lot of virtual working and so it’s really hard to correlate if this is historic or if this is new,” Hedberg said. “We have seen an increase in threats since August, which is why we engaged in security assessment and security guards to keep our staff safe.”

While the state continues to process applications, to help the workflow of the division, Hedberg urged Alaskans to ensure that they update contact information, addresses, and telephone numbers.

Hedberg also stated that the division hopes to have an online application for SNAP benefits by December 2023.

“We’re actually here to try to help the department,” Senate Finance Committee Co-Chair Bert Stedman of Sitka said, ”not to hamstring you.”

