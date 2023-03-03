Stormy pattern shifts west, as high pressure builds into Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow no more! Sunshine is quickly returning to the region and will stay with us for an extended period of time. This comes as high pressure builds back into the state and shows no signs of letting up. While the ridge of high pressure is still to our southwest, skies are already clearing out across the region. This comes as the low that brought the snow and winds to Southcentral has shifted east. While some clouds and moisture are still hovering across northeastern Prince William Sound, a gradual clearing will carry on into the weekend.

While sunnier conditions will be with us, paving the way for gorgeous afternoons, one will still have to watch out for windy conditions. Winds across Southcentral will be the strongest along coastal regions, with Valdez and Thompson Pass seeing high winds overnight into Saturday. Further east, Whittier could see winds up to 50 to 60 mph through the day. This will not only lead to areas of blowing snow, but bitter cold wind chills into the evening hours.

While much of the state is gearing up for sunnier weather, the stormy pattern is shifting west. This comes as the aforementioned ridge of high pressure builds into the heart of the state. As it does, the periphery of the ridge will hover over the west coast. This means that all storms will be redirected into the Bering, meaning impacts will be felt along coastal regions of the Bering and Chukchi Sea coastlines. Several winter weather alerts remain in place across Western Alaska into the weekend, for snow and blowing snow. Biggest issues will be a significant reduction in visibility, as winds could gusts as high as 65 mph. While snow will also occur, the heaviest snowfall will remain fixated on the Seward Peninsula, where up to 16 inches is possible.

Looking ahead, warmer weather looks to return to much of the state through next week, as the ridge builds northward. This will drive our temperatures near seasonal values in the 30s and overnight lows in the upper 10s.

Have a safe and enjoyable Iditarod!

