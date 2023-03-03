Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport parking garage limiting spaces

FastCast digital headlines for Thursday, March 2, 2023.
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:23 PM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Parking spaces will be limited at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport’s south terminal parking garage during construction next month.

The construction is set to begin April 1, but floors three and four of the garage will be closed off with signage beginning March 20.

“They’re going to be getting all the old asphalt up,” Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Communications Coordinator of Megan Peters said. “They’re going to do any repairs that need to be done to the concrete below the asphalt, re-lay the asphalt, let it cure, and then do striping.”

Floors three and four are scheduled to take 75 days before they are completed and open for parking again, but floors one and two will be closed off afterward for the same process.

Peters encourages travelers to plan ahead and allow extra time to move through the airport while construction is underway.

“You might want to plan on coming two-and-a-half to three hours early, just in case you can’t find a space on site,” Peters said.

Vehicles that are left in the parking garage on levels three and four will be towed to another location at the airport if left in the garage on April 1, with owners able to retrieve their vehicles through Republic Parking.

The garage is going under construction because the structure is approximately 50 years old and has not undergone any major overhauls previously.

