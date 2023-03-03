Weather Lab: Bowman Elementary Students learn how weather observations come in from all over the world

Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited the fourth grade classes.
In this week's Weather Lab Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Bowman Elementary School in Anchorage.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:56 PM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Bowman Elementary School in Anchorage.

From earth science to chemistry to engineering, these fourth graders have been working hard on science this year and are now learning more about meteorology. It was a break from their regular studies to enter the weather lab and see how weather observations come in from all over the world. Check out the video above to see what they learned.

You can watch the complete weather lab series here.

