Weather Lab: Bowman Elementary Students learn how weather observations come in from all over the world

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Bowman Elementary School in Anchorage.

From earth science to chemistry to engineering, these fourth graders have been working hard on science this year and are now learning more about meteorology. It was a break from their regular studies to enter the weather lab and see how weather observations come in from all over the world. Check out the video above to see what they learned.

You can watch the complete weather lab series here.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.