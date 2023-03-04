1 dead in Abbott Loop house fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is dead following a house fire in the Abbott Loop neighborhood of Anchorage on Tuesday morning.

According to the Anchorage Fire Department, crews responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 to the area of Elmore and Coventry Drive following a report of “heavy smoke in the area.” Firefighters arrived on Coventry Drive to find a single-family home partially in flames, with smoke and fire coming out from the back of the house.

Crews began attacking the fire and looking for possible occupants in the house, quickly finding one occupant who was transported to the hospital. The fire victim would be pronounced dead at the hospital. In the release, Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd wrote that an investigation into the fire revealed that it likely originated from a clothes dryer’s clogged vent.

“Lint and debris from the dryer appears to have contributed to the ignition of the fire which grew to involve part of the home,” the release said.” There were limited smoke alarms in the home and investigators are attempting to determine if the alarms were working at the time of the fire.”

Alaska’s News Source previously reported the deceased occupant was a woman, and that three animals were found dead.

AFD says this is the fourth fatal fire of the year.

“Please take the opportunity to check your home’s smoke and (Carbon Monoxide) alarms as we change our clocks to be sure they are in good working order,” Boyd wrote.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.