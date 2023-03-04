2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Last Great Race kicks off in Downtown Anchorage on March 4. Follow along for all the latest updates on the race action.

March 4 — 10:29 a.m.

Dan Kaduce, Hunter Keefe, Jennifer LaBar

2010 rookie of the year Dan Kaduce, who finished last year’s race at an all-time high at 4th place, leaves the chute ahead of a pair of newcomers.

Race rookie Hunter Keefe, originally from Michigan, has the unique honor of running a team of dogs raised by Ramey Redington, son of Iditarod race founder Joe Redington, Sr.

Fellow rookie Jennifer LaBar of Healy is excited to make her first trip down the historic Iditarod Trail with a team of dogs she raised herself.

March 4 — 10:21 a.m.

Anna Berington, Nic Petit, KattiJo Deeter head out of the chute

Anna Berington — who describes her team as a “potpourri of puppies” — follows her sister out of the chute.

Perennial frontrunner Nic Petit of Big Lake says his goal for this race isn’t necessarily a win.

“We want to finish with the happiest-looking dog team, that’s always the goal. that’s it, that’s all I care about,” Petit said.

KattiJo Deeter is one of several mushers who had to be rescued during a blizzard at the end of last year’s race and still wants to become an official race finisher. A belt buckle and license plate are waiting for Deeter, and any other rookies who are able to complete the race and pass under the burled arch in Nome.

March 4 — 10:16 a.m.

Ryan Redington, Kristy Berington, Matt Hall leave chute

Ryan Redington, Kristy Berington and Matt Hall have left the starting chute.

Berington, who usually travels along the trail with her sister Anna, says that even if there wasn’t a race, she’d still be out on the runners.

“Even if there was no Iditarod, I’d still be doing this,” Berington said.

March 4 — 10:07 a.m.

Jessie Holmes, Bailey Vitello, Mille Porsild leave chute

Jessie Holmes has left the starting chute in Downtown Anchorage. Holmes, who lives in rural Alaska, was injured on the Bering Sea coast when assisting a community that had been affected by the remnants of Typhoon Merbok in September. Fellow musher Brent Sass was able to rescue Holmes from underneath boards from a building that fell onto him.

Rookie from Milan, New Hampshire Bailey Vitello — racing along with his father Gregg Vitello — follows veteran Holmes out of the chute.

Following the rookie is the veteran Mille Porsild, who endured treacherous blizzard conditions in the final miles of the 2022 race.

March 4 — 10:01 a.m.

Honorary musher leaves the starting chute

The first musher has left the chute, Junior Iditarod winner Emily Robinson. With Robinson is one of Lance Mackey’s children, honoring the four-time winner who is this year’s honorary musher.

March 4 — 9:49 a.m.

Ryan Redington continues family legacy, aims for first win

With 15 Iditarod starts already under his belt, Ryan Redington would be the most accomplished musher in his family — if he’d been born into any other family.

The Iditarod was founded by Redington’s grandfather Joe Redington Sr., and the family is still active in mushing today. There have been at least six Redingtons to start an Iditarod race and another generation already rising up through the junior ranks of dog sled racing.

“It’s important to have a Redington in the race, I feel like, and I’m honored to be in the race,” Redington said. “First place trophy is a 90 pound bronze statue of my grandpa and that’s the dream, is to bring home that trophy of him.”

March 4 — 9:35 a.m.

2022 race winner Brent Sass is ready for another adventure

After securing the 2022 Iditarod win, Brent Sass is excited to bring his team back to the starting line.

“I’m really excited about the dog team, it’s another adventure, you know we look forward to this race all season long and you do all these mid-distance races and you train all season, but it’s really just for this race, so it’s great to finally be here,” Sass said. “Once they say go, it’s on the vacation begins.”

Watch the video below to hear about the team Brent Sass is putting together for this year’s race.

Defending champion Brent Sass speaks ahead of Ceremonial Start

March 4 — 9:24 a.m.

Race veteran Richie Diehl ready for southern route

The race alternates between the southern and northern routes, with the southern route being used in odd-numbered years. Even for veterans of the race like Aniak’s Richie Diehl, the unfamiliarity of the trail may present challenges.

“Well I mean, it’s the southern route, so you’re definitely looking at things differently than the northern route,” Diehl said. “A lot of times, southern route you have a little more weather going up the Yukon anyway — I mean I’ve only done it four times, we haven’t done the southern route many times. A lot of times it’s a softer trail too, just kind of got to factor that in and take it as it comes and adjust if you need to.”

Richie also talks about how being a dad has influenced how he competes.

Veteran musher Richie Diehl talks about running the southern route, being a new dad

March 4 — 9:07 a.m.

Winner of Junior Iditarod ready for race honors

Fifteen-year-old Emily Robinson of Nenana has the honor of driving the sled representing this year’s honorary musher, Lance Mackey. Mackey, the 4-time Iditarod champ who died in September of 2022 following a recurrence of cancer, will be honored as the race’s honorary musher.

Robinson is excited to close out her race season with such a unique opportunity -- to leave the starting line of the Iditarod without the next thousand miles on her mind.

“Going out first, ahead of all the other Iditarod mushers, this is like my party time right now, no sort of stress right now whereas all the Iditarod mushers are looking forward to tomorrow like ‘it’s going to be another 10 days out there’ right now.”

March 4 — 8:30 a.m.

Aaron Peck says Alaskans are why he keeps coming back to race

Mushers and their teams are waking up and getting ready for the Ceremonial Start of the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Among them was Grand Prairie, Alberta’s Aaron Peck, who is returning for his 10th Iditarod.

“Alaska, Alaskans, I love Alaska, I love the people here. The trail is so diverse and amazing up to Nome, you can’t get enough,” Peck said.

“It’s definitely like nothing else in the sled dog sports world,” Peck said. “From here the next 11 miles, there’s gonna be thousands of people out along the side of the trail. I compare it to like the Tour de France, when you’re going over the mountain summit and the crowd has to part the way, because you can’t even see the trail everyone’s leaning over to see the dogs.”

Mushers, fans and race officials are already in Downtown Anchorage in anticipation of the Iditarod's ceremonial start. (KTUU)

March 4 — 8:30 a.m.

Meet the Alaska’s News Source trail team

The reporters bringing you coverage of this year’s race from the Iditarod trail: Austin Sjong, Jordan Rodenberger, Beth Verge, Carly Schreck.

The digital producers bringing you coverage of this year’s race online: Shannon Cole, Paul Choate, Joey Klecka, Nolin Ainsworth.

Follow complete race coverage online at Alaska’s News Source’s Iditarod section.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.