AFD asks homeowners to check gas meters for snow and ice

AFD asks homeowners to check gas meters for snow and ice
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:31 PM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department is asking homeowners to make sure their gas meters are clear of ice and snow.

In February and March, AFD Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said the department responded to six incidents of gas leaks or odors due to issues with snow and ice in or around gas meters.

In some cases, Boyd said, meters were damaged by ice and snow falling from the roof or side of the house. In other cases, the meter itself was encased in ice.

“We know ice grows a little bit when it freezes,” said Boyd. “And it can actually shift the meter away from the house causing the connection to fail at the meter.”

Boyd said no one was hurt in any of the incidents but he cautioned homeowners to be mindful.

“If they find ice has encased the electrical meter or gas meter it’s important to get that cleared,” he said. “But clearing it yourself may cause additional damage, so we recommend that you reach out to the utility and have one of their technicians come in and give you a hand, ensuring that it’s done safely.”

Boyd said homeowners should make sure there’s a clear path to the meter in case first responders need to access it quickly. He also reminded homeowners to make sure vents from appliances and heating systems are free of snow and ice.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage engineers issue alert for possible building flaws
Anchorage engineers issue alert for possible building flaws
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell
The Quiet Mayor: Bronson continues to avoid discussion of City Hall departures
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport parking garage limiting spaces
Anchorage’s biggest airport to see limited parking garage space this summer
A bus leaves the Durham School Services terminal in Palmer.
Mat-Su bus drivers, Durham announce tentative contract agreement
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community

Latest News

Alaska is seeing for the 9th consecutive year a decreasing working age population. In fiscal...
9th year of decreasing working age population in Alaska
PETA supporters protest at the start of the 2018 Iditarod.
Animal rights group PETA continues targeting Iditarod sponsors
Screenshot of a Housing, Homelessness and Neighborhood Development Commission meeting where Jim...
Anchorage commissioner’s ‘appalling and racist’ comment draws response from mayor, Assembly
One dead in Abbott Loop house fire
1 dead in Abbott Loop house fire