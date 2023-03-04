AFD asks homeowners to check gas meters for snow and ice

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department is asking homeowners to make sure their gas meters are clear of ice and snow.

In February and March, AFD Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said the department responded to six incidents of gas leaks or odors due to issues with snow and ice in or around gas meters.

In some cases, Boyd said, meters were damaged by ice and snow falling from the roof or side of the house. In other cases, the meter itself was encased in ice.

“We know ice grows a little bit when it freezes,” said Boyd. “And it can actually shift the meter away from the house causing the connection to fail at the meter.”

Boyd said no one was hurt in any of the incidents but he cautioned homeowners to be mindful.

“If they find ice has encased the electrical meter or gas meter it’s important to get that cleared,” he said. “But clearing it yourself may cause additional damage, so we recommend that you reach out to the utility and have one of their technicians come in and give you a hand, ensuring that it’s done safely.”

Boyd said homeowners should make sure there’s a clear path to the meter in case first responders need to access it quickly. He also reminded homeowners to make sure vents from appliances and heating systems are free of snow and ice.

