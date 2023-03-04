Anchorage police investigating shooting involving juvenile girl

By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:55 AM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning.

According to an online post, police went to an Anchorage hospital at 2:43 a.m. after two people were treated for gunshot wounds.

“Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile female with gunshot wounds to the upper body and an adult male with a gunshot wound to the lower body,” police wrote. “The juvenile victim has life-threatening injuries. The adult male is expected to survive his injuries.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

