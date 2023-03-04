CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering

The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in...
The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (CNN) - Officials say about 20,000 people may have been exposed to measles last month at a religious gathering in Kentucky.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert about the exposure on Friday.

Officials said the event took place at Asbury University in Wilmore on Feb. 17-18.

A week later, the Kentucky Department for Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated person.

Those possibly exposed who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated were advised to quarantine for 21 days after their last exposure and monitor for symptoms of measles.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage engineers issue alert for possible building flaws
Anchorage engineers issue alert for possible building flaws
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell
The Quiet Mayor: Bronson continues to avoid discussion of City Hall departures
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport parking garage limiting spaces
Anchorage’s biggest airport to see limited parking garage space this summer
A bus leaves the Durham School Services terminal in Palmer.
Mat-Su bus drivers, Durham announce tentative contract agreement
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community

Latest News

A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company
The Anchorage Fire Department is asking people to make sure their gas meters are clear of ice...
AFD asks homeowners to check gas meters for snow and ice
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming South; 8 deaths reported
Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown have been sentenced to life in prison.
Justice for ‘Cupcake’: Defendants sentenced to life in federal prison for 2019 death of Alabama toddler
Screenshot of a Housing, Homelessness and Neighborhood Development Commission meeting where Jim...
Anchorage commissioner’s ‘appalling and racist’ comment draws response from mayor, Assembly