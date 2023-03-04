Clear and cold to start the weekend in Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure provides clear and cold weather over mainland areas. The ridge also blocks storms over the Aleutians from entering the Gulf of Alaska and impacting Southcentral Alaska.

Two rounds of winter weather, the first bringing snow, the second rain, will bring hazardous conditions to the state’s west coast. Blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings warn of wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph and snowfall accumulations of 8 to 18 inches.

High winds were noted in a few areas again on Friday. Kodiak reports a gust of 63 miles per hour, King Cove with 54 mph and close to 40 mph in St. Paul Island.

It’s a much different weather picture for mainland areas and even the panhandle. All these locations will be under the influence of high pressure. Residents can expect sunshine, cooler temperatures and in some locations, gusty winds. Thompson Pass is under a high wind warning, for northeast winds 40 to 50, gusting to 75 mph.

With the clearing skies, temperatures will tumble overnight. Anchorage and the Southcentral region could easily see overnight lows fall below zero. Bundle up and cover your head and ears with this cold air!

The hot spot was Adak at 40 degrees and the cold spot for the state was Nuiqsut with 41 below zero.

