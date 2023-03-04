Fish and Game announces king salmon closures in the Cook Inlet area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced 11 closures and restrictions for King Salmon sportfishing in the Cook Inlet area.

The restrictions will take place in multiple areas including the Kenai, Sustina, Kasilof, and Anchor rivers, as well as salt waters in the Cook Inlet area, due to forecasts for escapement numbers being lower than their goals.

“What we’re hoping to do is to maximize the number of fish that we can get into the escapement to hopefully achieve escapement goals within each of these systems,” Lower Cook Inlet Area Manager Mike Booz said.

Similar restrictions were made last year, but even so, escapement goals were not met, bringing stricter restrictions this year.

“Last year, we had a series of preseason and in-season closures, and we still ended up not making the escapement goals in the Deshka, Kenai, and the Anchor River,” Booz said.

The reason for the low escapement numbers is believed to possibly have to do with low survival rates for king salmon before they go back to their spawning areas.

“We’re just not seeing good numbers of fish returning from the ocean,” Booz said.

While the department understands that these restrictions will bring hardships to sport fishing businesses and tourism in the area, they say that these emergency orders are in the best interest of king salmon populations.

“We realize the, you know, the overall reaching impact to resident and non-resident anglers and guides combined. So these are tough decisions, but this is in the best interest of you know, rebuilding these stocks,” Booz said.

While fishing opportunities in the area are diminished, Booz said that other areas will still be open to king salmon fishing including Ship Creek, the Ninilchik, and Eklutna Tailrace.

