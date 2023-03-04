No one injured in early-morning building collapse

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, March 3, 2023.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a building collapse and Anchorage police responded to a car crash in Downtown Anchorage Saturday morning.

Anchorage police posted that at 7:40 a.m., they responded alongside Anchorage Fire Department to a report of a building that had collapsed near 570 Ingra St.

Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd confirmed in an email that the commercial structure collapse occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue.

“The collapse involved much of the roof and has created instability to outer walls. Portions of 5th Ave are being closed in order to protect the public form possible secondary wall collapse,” Boyd wrote. “The building was unoccupied at the time of collapse and there are no reports of injuries or missing people. The businesses in the building were closed at the time of collapse.”

Boyd said that the cause of the collapse is still undetermined. Downtown Anchorage thrift store FashionPact posted to Facebook that they were the business whose building collapsed.

Related: Brittani Clancey's store, FashionPact donating more than $100,000 to local Anchorage Charities

Just over two weeks ago, the Palmer Public Library suffered a partial building collapse just days before one person died in a building collapse in Anchorage.

Police had reported at 7:42 a.m. that they were conducting an investigation at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Gambell Street. At 9:28 a.m., police wrote that the intersection had been reopened.

Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Cherie Zajdzinski reported that neither incident involved any Iditarod participants.

“Neither have anything to do with the race. Just unfortunate timing that they are both in that area,” Zajdzinski wrote.

Noone was hurt in a building collapsed in Downtown Anchorage on Saturday.
Noone was hurt in a building collapsed in Downtown Anchorage on Saturday.(Joey Klecka)

This story has been updated with additional information.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage engineers issue alert for possible building flaws
Anchorage engineers issue alert for possible building flaws
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
One dead in Abbott Loop house fire
1 dead in Abbott Loop house fire
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport parking garage limiting spaces
Anchorage’s biggest airport to see limited parking garage space this summer
Screenshot of a Housing, Homelessness and Neighborhood Development Commission meeting where Jim...
Anchorage commissioner’s ‘appalling and racist’ comment draws response from mayor, Assembly

Latest News

Alaska's News Source crews are downtown for the ceremonial start of the Iditarod
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Anchorage police have closed Klevin Street between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue Monday night...
Anchorage police investigating shooting involving juvenile girl
Searchers say the “Ghostbusters of animal trapping” are on the case
Fur Rondy sled dog found after going missing for four days
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced 11 closures and restrictions for King Salmon...
Fish and Game announces king salmon closures in the Cook Inlet area