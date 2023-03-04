No one injured in early-morning building collapse

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a building collapse and Anchorage police responded to a car crash in Downtown Anchorage Saturday morning.

Anchorage police posted that at 7:40 a.m., they responded alongside Anchorage Fire Department to a report of a building that had collapsed near 570 Ingra St.

Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd confirmed in an email that the commercial structure collapse occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue.

“The collapse involved much of the roof and has created instability to outer walls. Portions of 5th Ave are being closed in order to protect the public form possible secondary wall collapse,” Boyd wrote. “The building was unoccupied at the time of collapse and there are no reports of injuries or missing people. The businesses in the building were closed at the time of collapse.”

Boyd said that the cause of the collapse is still undetermined. Downtown Anchorage thrift store FashionPact posted to Facebook that they were the business whose building collapsed.

Just over two weeks ago, the Palmer Public Library suffered a partial building collapse just days before one person died in a building collapse in Anchorage.

Police had reported at 7:42 a.m. that they were conducting an investigation at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Gambell Street. At 9:28 a.m., police wrote that the intersection had been reopened.

Anchorage Police Department Community Relations Specialist Cherie Zajdzinski reported that neither incident involved any Iditarod participants.

“Neither have anything to do with the race. Just unfortunate timing that they are both in that area,” Zajdzinski wrote.

Noone was hurt in a building collapsed in Downtown Anchorage on Saturday. (Joey Klecka)

This story has been updated with additional information.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.