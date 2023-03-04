Weather Lab: Government Hill Elementary Students translate the weather forecast into Spanish

The second grade students are learning about weather through the Spanish language.
Weather Lab: Government Hill Elementary Students translate the weather into Spanish
By Melissa Frey
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:24 PM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s weather lab, the second graders at Government Hill Elementary were able to translate the weather forecast into Spanish because they are a part of the school’s two-way dual language immersion program.

About half of the students speak English as their first language but are learning Spanish at school through science, social studies, and language arts. The other half are Spanish-speaking students who are further developing their first language and learning their ability to speak Spanish is an asset.

They got to use their new science lessons on weather and practice both their Spanish and English public speaking skills by presenting the weather on the green screen.

You can watch the complete weather lab series here.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage engineers issue alert for possible building flaws
Anchorage engineers issue alert for possible building flaws
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell
The Quiet Mayor: Bronson continues to avoid discussion of City Hall departures
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport parking garage limiting spaces
Anchorage’s biggest airport to see limited parking garage space this summer
A bus leaves the Durham School Services terminal in Palmer.
Mat-Su bus drivers, Durham announce tentative contract agreement
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Anchorage neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community

Latest News

Weather Lab: Government Hill Elementary
Weather Lab: Government Hill Elementary Students translate the weather into Spanish
In this week’s Weather Lab Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Bowman Elementary School in...
Weather Lab: Bowman Elementary Students learn how weather observations come in from all over the world
In this week’s Weather Lab Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Bowman Elementary School in...
Weather Lab: Bowman Elementary School
Fairview neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community
Fairview neighborhood to receive $537K in federal grant to ‘reconnect’ community