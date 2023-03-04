Weather Lab: Government Hill Elementary Students translate the weather forecast into Spanish

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s weather lab, the second graders at Government Hill Elementary were able to translate the weather forecast into Spanish because they are a part of the school’s two-way dual language immersion program.

About half of the students speak English as their first language but are learning Spanish at school through science, social studies, and language arts. The other half are Spanish-speaking students who are further developing their first language and learning their ability to speak Spanish is an asset.

They got to use their new science lessons on weather and practice both their Spanish and English public speaking skills by presenting the weather on the green screen.

