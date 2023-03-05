Another building collapses in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A building collapsed in the Taku-Campbell neighborhood early Sunday morning, the second in two days in Anchorage, according to police.

The Anchorage Police Department posted on its social media pages that the collapse struck a building on Dowling Road and closed eastbound lanes of Dowling between C Street and Cordova Street.

The road reopened around 8:22 a.m. Sunday, according to an updated message from the department, approximately eight hours after police were first notified.

Police say officers arrived shortly after midnight, along with medics with the Anchorage Fire Department, but didn’t specify which building suffered the collapse, or whether anyone was inside at the time. There is no word on injuries at the time of publication.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a building near Downtown Anchorage collapsed with no injuries reported. The spate of structure collapses this winter also includes the Palmer Library and a CrossFit gym in Anchorage’s Taku-Campbell neighborhood, the latter of which killed one woman.

Anchorage officials and building experts have blamed a heavy winter snowfall as well as poorly-designed structural designs on the collapses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

