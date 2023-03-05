‘I’m kind of a snow engineer’: Man builds enormous snow fortress in backyard

A man in Eagle, Minnesota, has been building snow forts with kids in his neighborhood for years.
By Allen Henry
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:51 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first day of spring is a little more than two weeks away, but kids in one Minnesota city are hoping the winter weather lasts a bit longer than that because of a snow fort one man built in his backyard.

Brian Anderson has liked snow his entire life, but being a dad has taken that interest to a whole new level.

“I’m kind of a snow engineer now I guess, just by trial and error,” he said. “I started building kind of snow igloos in the back of the yard a couple years ago, and they evolved into multiple snow forts, and it became like a village.”

This year’s fort is more than five feet tall and 30 feet wide, growing in his backyard almost non-stop since the first snow of the season in November and every snowfall since.

“They know what’s were going to do next, which is get the shovels and start going to town,” Anderson said. “After school, a lot of days. There’ll be six, seven kids out here, and I’ll be helping out, and usually they’ll help for about three minutes, and then I’ll be working for half an hour.”

What began as a fun project in his backyard now requires blueprints, fully unlocking both Anderson’s and the children’s creativity.

“We have ten different rooms. We have two different hallways kinda going down the sides of it. We’ve got windows in each room into the hallways. We have two different slides. And each kid has their own room with their own window,” Anderson said.

While it’s fun inside the fort, Anderson said the connections can be seen from the outside of it, too.

“I want there to be a little neighborhood unity in the winter time,” he said. “The kids have so much fun in the summer playing with everybody. Winter, you just forget who your neighbors are. You forget who your friends are, and this was a way to bring people out.”

Anderson said his previous forts have stayed up until May before collapsing. That will, of course, depend on mother nature this year.

