Southcentral sees a sunny stretch; western Alaska braces for more snow and wind

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As soon as the calendar flipped from February to March, Mother Nature followed suit with a welcome change for Southcentral and Southeast with sunny and quiet weather, albeit cold. Lots of layers could be seen on racers and spectators alike during the ceremonial start of the 2023 Iditarod in downtown Anchorage Saturday morning. Officially at Ted Stevens Anchorage International, the thermometer dipped to 4 degrees above zero just before 8:30. A brisk north-northwest wind of 10 to 15 m.p.h. made it feel like it was 5 to 10 below zero during the morning festivities. The saving grace was abundant sunshine causing a steady, but slow, climb to 19 degrees for the afternoon high, which was still 11 degrees below the 30 year climatological normal for March 4.

The brilliant, but chilly, day was courtesy of a large area of high pressure covering the eastern two-thirds of the state. Southeast Alaska also enjoyed sunshine on Saturday with temperatures ranging from 25 in Skagway to 41 in Ketchikan. As the high moves closer, sunshine will prevail, but chilly northerly winds will also be on the increase for Sunday causing a much colder end to the weekend with afternoon high temperatures ranging from 19 in Skagway to 33 in Ketchikan. Bundle up for sure!

Speaking of bundling up, bitter cold temperatures, and dangerously low wind chill values (feels like) in the 50 to 60 degree below zero range were found from the Brooks Range northward to the arctic coast. Such conditions will continue for Sunday, which will also include areas of blowing and drifting snow and greatly reduced visibilities.

Alaska’s west coast will again bear the brunt of a large low pressure system moving northeastward across the Bering. The storm will bring a large swath of snow and gusty winds from the Yukon Delta northward across the Seward Peninsula on up to the Lisburne Peninsula where several winter weather alerts have been issued into Monday morning.

Oh, in case you missed it, meteorological spring started March 1, and something else to look forward to... we “spring forward” next Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.