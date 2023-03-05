WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree

A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:09 AM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ERLANGER, Ky. (CNN) – A FedEx driver narrowly escaped serious injury as he dropped off a package in Kentucky.

Severe weather moved through the city of Erlanger in the northern part of the state Friday.

A doorbell camera captured the moment when powerful winds toppled a large tree onto the porch where the driver, Tony Antal, had just stood seconds earlier.

On Saturday, Antal told CNN it was unsettling to see how close he came to dying or getting seriously injured.

At least five deaths are blamed on the strong storms that swept through Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A building collapse Saturday morning closed Ingra Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues.
No one injured in early-morning building collapse
Donna, the Alaskan Husky who went missing when the trailer she was on crashed Monday on Seward...
Fur Rondy sled dog found after going missing for four days
Alaska's News Source crews are downtown for the ceremonial start of the Iditarod
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Screenshot of a Housing, Homelessness and Neighborhood Development Commission meeting where Jim...
Anchorage commissioner’s ‘appalling and racist’ comment draws response from mayor, Assembly
Anchorage police have closed Klevin Street between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue Monday night...
Anchorage police investigating shooting involving juvenile girl

Latest News

A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
File photo of an Anchorage police SUV.
Another building collapses in Anchorage
Multiple cars of a Norfolk Southern train lie toppled after derailing at a train crossing with...
No risk to public seen after Ohio derailment, officials say
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish...
Ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won’t challenge Trump in 2024