LIVE: Biden speaks at firefighters conference

Biden speaks Monday at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:38 AM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak Monday at the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference.

The IAFF represents more than 334,000 full-time firefighters and paramedics in the U.S. and Canada, according to its website. Hundreds of firefighters are expected to be in attendance for the conference.

The organization advocates and lobbies lawmakers for issues affecting the health, safety and other issues for fire officials.

The group backed a recent bipartisan bill aimed at railway safety in response to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which would also include a larger budget for hazardous materials training.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another roof collapses in Anchorage
Another roof collapses in Anchorage
Alaska's News Source crews are downtown for the ceremonial start of the Iditarod
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
A building collapse Saturday morning closed Ingra Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues.
No one injured in early-morning building collapse
Donna, the Alaskan Husky who went missing when the trailer she was on crashed Monday on Seward...
Fur Rondy sled dog found after going missing for four days
Anchorage police have closed Klevin Street between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue Monday night...
Anchorage police investigating shooting involving juvenile girl

Latest News

Jeanne Fox celebrated her 105th birthday in Knoxville Friday.
Woman shares secret to longevity at 105th birthday celebration
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
Fans, fellow competitors and longtime mushing supporters remember mushing legend Lance Mackey...
‘A legend in the sport’: Remembering 2023 Iditarod Honorary Musher Lance Mackey
LIVE: Biden remarks at firefighters conference
FILE — Passengers make their way through Logan International Airport, Tuesday, July 22, 2008,...
No one hurt when 2 United flights touch at Boston airport