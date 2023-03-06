Mat-Su bus drivers ratify contract, end strike

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The school bus driver strike has come to an end in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District.

In a press release posted to their Facebook page on Sunday, Teamsters Local 959 said they ratified a three-year contract with Durham School Services, the company in charge of pupil transportation services for the school district.

“The contract includes strong job protections and overall economic improvements, and tools to address safety issues at the workplace,” the release stated. “School bus workers are eager to get back to work. Durham will resume their regularly scheduled routes starting Monday morning March 6, 2023.”

Teamsters Local 959, the union that represented the bus drivers, on Thursday arrived at a tentative agreement with the company but waited until Sunday to vote on the three-year proposal.

Bus drivers walked off the job on the morning of Jan. 31 after dropping kids off at school.

Safety was at the heart of the drivers’ issue with Durham, with employees calling out the “bus yard still lacking electricity, broken bus heaters, public address systems that are not installed, and required monthly safety meetings that didn’t occur in December and January.”

