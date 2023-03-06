Sunny and quiet weather sticks around this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunny and chilly weather headlined much of the weekend, although each day has brought slightly warmer conditions.

This is all thanks to a ridge of high pressure that’s been building in across the state and strengthening. While the ridge will maintain most of its influence across the eastern half of the state, its effects will be felt as far west as Western Alaska. This comes as the storm motion shifts back west over the open waters of the Bering and Chukchi Seas.

Parts of Western Alaska remain under a winter weather alert through the afternoon hours, with the primary impacts being winds up to 55 to 65 mph, a glaze of ice for parts of the region and light snow accumulation. However, winds will also lead to some visibility issues in areas that remain under a blizzard warning. With limited movement of the storms in the days to come, expect the stormy weather pattern to remain over the west coast.

While storms will impact Western Alaska, with showers and winds for the Aleutians, the rest of the state will see significantly quieter weather. Not only will sunshine remain with us, but highs will daily warm into the upper 20s and lower 30s. With plenty of sunshine in the forecast, it’s certainly the week to get outdoors.

The one day we’re watching is Thursday, as it will bring the potential for some light snowfall to parts of Southcentral Alaska.

Have a wonderful and sunny week!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.