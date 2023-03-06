Sunshine to stick around a while

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you haven’t had enough bright sunshine the past several days, there’s still more of it to come during the next four days. High pressure in the upper atmosphere will remain nearly stationary over the central and eastern areas of the state through mid-week. That will mean quiet weather, with sun mixed with clouds, and temperatures warming by a few degrees each day for both Southcentral and Southeast Alaska..

The high pressure system is part of a blocking pattern in the jetstream, which will keep active, stormy weather across Alaska’s west coast for the first half of the week. Southwest Alaska and the Aleutians will see areas of rain as temperatures stay in the upper 30s and 40s. Snow combined with wind gusts of 40 to 60 m.p.h. will cause extremely poor visibility from the Yukon Delta northward through the Seward Peninsula and across northwest Alaska. Brisk winds will continue to make for dangerously low wind chill values of 40 to 50 below zero from the Brooks Range to the arctic coast with warmer air arriving on Tuesday.

