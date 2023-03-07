Alaska Zoo tiger dead at 19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Amur tiger named Korol at the Alaska Zoo died at the age of 19 on Friday.

The Alaska Zoo made the announcement on Sunday, saying his death was due to “complications from old age.”

Korol is survived by his brother Kunali; the two came over together from the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York in 2008.

“He helped us to educate thousands of visitors about his critically endangered species,” the Alaska Zoo wrote in a Facebook post. “To say he is missed is an understatement. There is a huge hole in our hearts but we will do our best to continue caring for Kunali and all of the zoo animals.”

According to the zoo website, Amur tigers are native to the Amur-Ussuri river region in eastern Russia. Their diet consists of mostly deer and wild pigs.

