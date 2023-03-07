Gold rush voyage inspires new book by Mr. Whitekeys

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The discovery of historic photos led one Anchorage man to write about a riverboat’s voyage to the Klondike Gold Rush.

Anchorage humorist and musician Mr. Whitekeys learned his friend’s grandfather carried a camera on an expedition from Chicago to Alaska’s Interior — and the glass slides of those photos were in a wooden box in his friend’s basement.

Whitekeys knew the history in that box had to be shared. Using diaries and a written account of the trip, he organized the photos and information into “The Voyage of the Alaska Union,” an account of the Klondike Gold Rush not written about before.

Digital exclusive: Mr. Whitekys on the Alaska Union

