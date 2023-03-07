Gold rush voyage inspires new book by Mr. Whitekeys

Gold rush voyage inspires new book by Mr. Whitekeys
By Eric Sowl
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The discovery of historic photos led one Anchorage man to write about a riverboat’s voyage to the Klondike Gold Rush.

Anchorage humorist and musician Mr. Whitekeys learned his friend’s grandfather carried a camera on an expedition from Chicago to Alaska’s Interior — and the glass slides of those photos were in a wooden box in his friend’s basement.

Whitekeys knew the history in that box had to be shared. Using diaries and a written account of the trip, he organized the photos and information into “The Voyage of the Alaska Union,” an account of the Klondike Gold Rush not written about before.

Digital exclusive: Mr. Whitekys on the Alaska Union
How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another roof collapses in Anchorage
Another roof collapses in Anchorage
Sled dogs at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
A building collapse Saturday morning closed Ingra Street between Fifth and Seventh Avenues.
No one injured in early-morning building collapse
Donna, the Alaskan Husky who went missing when the trailer she was on crashed Monday on Seward...
Fur Rondy sled dog found after going missing for four days
Anchorage police have closed Klevin Street between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue Monday night...
Anchorage police investigating shooting involving juvenile girl

Latest News

Mr. Whitekys on the Alaska Union
Digital exclusive: Mr. Whitekys on the Alaska Union
Rooms at the Golden Lion look pretty much as they did when the last guests stayed here more...
The city is making upgrades to turn the Golden Lion Hotel into low income housing
Sled dogs at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Alaska Zoo tiger dead at 19
Alaska Zoo tiger dead at 19