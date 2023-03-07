High pressure paves the way for a freeze-thaw pattern across parts of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunny skies have been evident across much of Alaska for the last several days, with more sunshine to be expected through today. High pressure to our south is greatly influencing our weather pattern. While daily highs have been steadily warming, it’s the extended dry stretch that has been a welcoming trend. Thanks to the ridge of high pressure, not only are we seeing warmer conditions, but a freeze-thaw pattern has emerged across parts of the state. This is even affecting locations where temperatures are hovering below freezing. This is all due to the sunnier skies and the higher sun angle, and also a big reason road conditions are vastly improving across Southcentral.

Expect another gorgeous afternoon as highs warm into the 30s and the 40s for Southcentral. A few high level clouds will stay with us through the day, with Southeast also seeing mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s. Not only is this a welcoming trend, but it will help stabilize snow across the region from the nonstop storms we saw during the month of February.

Not only will Southcentral and southeast see warmer conditions, but warmth will be felt all the way to the Slope, where temperatures will warm into the 20s through the day. Areas of Western Alaska are still seeing a glaze of ice and breezy conditions, where a winter storm warning remains in effect until 9 AM along the Bering Strait Coast and Gambell/St. Lawrence.

The stormy pattern that has been affecting Western Alaska will gradually shift east through the day, leading to slightly more cloud coverage for Southcentral overnight into Wednesday and Thursday. With slightly more cloud coverage, some flurries are possible. However, the vast majority of Southcentral will stay dry and warm.

Enjoy the sunshine and stay safe on the roads!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.