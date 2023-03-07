Key dates for April 4 Municipality of Anchorage election

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the municipal election under a month away, election officials are reminding Anchorage residents of key dates and voting deadlines to meet.

With the registration deadline of March 5 now passed, those who are registered to vote can expect to see a ballot arrive in the mail. Once received, voters can mail their ballot using the U.S. Postal Service or deposit it in one of several secure ballot drop boxes across the city beginning March 14.

Anchorage Vote Centers can be found at the following locations:

Anchorage City Hall

Loussac Library

Eagle River Town Center

ASD Education Center

Bartlett High School

Begich Middle School

Clark Middle School

Dimond High School

Election Center

Fairview Community Recreation Center

Girdwood Community Center

O’Malley’s on the Green

Planning and Development Center

Service High School

South Anchorage High School

Spenard Community Recreation Center

UAA Alaska Airlines Center

West Anchorage High School

Only Chugiak-Eagle River ballots will be available at the Eagle River Town Center, but all municipal ballots will be available at City Hall and the Loussac Library.

Information about secure ballot drop boxes and hours for Anchorage Vote Centers are available on the municipal website.

