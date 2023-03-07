Key dates for April 4 Municipality of Anchorage election

Key dates for April 4 Municipality of Anchorage election
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the municipal election under a month away, election officials are reminding Anchorage residents of key dates and voting deadlines to meet.

With the registration deadline of March 5 now passed, those who are registered to vote can expect to see a ballot arrive in the mail. Once received, voters can mail their ballot using the U.S. Postal Service or deposit it in one of several secure ballot drop boxes across the city beginning March 14.

Anchorage Vote Centers can be found at the following locations:

  • Anchorage City Hall
  • Loussac Library
  • Eagle River Town Center
  • ASD Education Center
  • Bartlett High School
  • Begich Middle School
  • Clark Middle School
  • Dimond High School
  • Election Center
  • Fairview Community Recreation Center
  • Girdwood Community Center
  • O’Malley’s on the Green
  • Planning and Development Center
  • Service High School
  • South Anchorage High School
  • Spenard Community Recreation Center
  • UAA Alaska Airlines Center
  • West Anchorage High School

Only Chugiak-Eagle River ballots will be available at the Eagle River Town Center, but all municipal ballots will be available at City Hall and the Loussac Library.

Information about secure ballot drop boxes and hours for Anchorage Vote Centers are available on the municipal website.

