Low-income housing renovations nearing completion in former Golden Lion Hotel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A controversial hotel is getting the upgrades it needs to welcome guests, only this time the rooms will go to people experiencing homelessness. The city-owned Golden Lion Hotel, once slated for a treatment center, is undergoing renovations to become low-income housing.

A tour of the facility on Monday showed the 85 rooms look almost move-in ready, down to the linen that is still on some of the beds left there since the city took possession of the building in December of 2020.

“The people who owned it before, they just left everything and so basically, we have a hotel with everything in it,” said Lance Wilber, Director of Economic and Community Development for the city.

Wilber said the heating system has since been replaced. The fire suppression system seems to be working, but the fire alarm system is still in need of upgrades. Most of what remains to be done is what he termed general maintenance.

“The elevators have been inspected, they’re operating,” said Wilber. " I mentioned the boiler, so some of the really important things that we need, no matter what it’s being used for, are either done or soon to be done.”

But there is one issue no one expected; frozen pipes that leaked over the winter caused part of the ceiling on the front entrance to the building to collapse. Wilber said he does not believe the collapse is affecting the structure of the building, but the issue does need to be fixed.

“This was not something that we had anticipated, most of the work that we are working on is inside of the building, but if we are going to keep this area available we want to make sure that it’s safe,” said Wilber.

Wilber said he is waiting on estimates from engineers on how much it will cost to fix the damage, reports that could take three to four weeks. Once the city has a final tally of costs it will present an appropriation request to the Anchorage Assembly which must approve it before work can proceed.

Wilber said it was likely to be at least four months before people would be allowed to move in, although he said some of the work could be done while people were living in the building.

