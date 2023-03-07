Multiple people call police on ‘suspicious’ person dressed in ‘Scream’ costume

Multiple people in Sonoma, Calif., called police on Monday to report a person police said was hired to promote the new slasher movie.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) – A viral marketing ploy for the newest “Scream” movie is causing concern in a California county.

Coming on the heels of 2022′s “Scream 5,” the newest installment in the iconic slasher franchise, “Scream 6,” is set to hit theaters this Friday, March 10.

To raise awareness for the movie’s premiere, multiple people have donned the infamous Ghostface costume in Sonoma County, California, concerning citizens and authorities alike.

The Sonoma Police Department responded to the historic town square near First Street East and East Napa Street on Monday. There, they made contact with the “suspicious” individual wearing the Ghostface mask and hood.

The individual was also caught on live webcam video operated by Visit Sonoma.

After speaking with the person, authorities said they were hired to promote the upcoming Paramount Pictures film.

The original 1996 film starring Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, and Drew Barrymore filmed scenes in Sonoma Plaza, and several other locations in Sonoma County.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Sled dogs at the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
Another roof collapses in Anchorage
Another roof collapses in Anchorage
A group of lawmakers from both parties supported and introduced the amendment on March 6.
Proposal could restructure Permanent Fund
Alaska State Troopers badge
Suspect arrested in shooting death of Tanana man
Alaska Zoo tiger dead at 19
Alaska Zoo tiger dead at 19

Latest News

Key dates for April 4 Municipality of Anchorage election
Key dates for April 4 Municipality of Anchorage election
In this courtroom sketch, Sayfullo Saipov, center, speaks with one of his defense attorneys...
Prosecutor seeks death for man in New York bike path attack
Police in California were called on a "suspicious person" dressed as the killer from the...
Multiple people call police on 'suspicious person' dressed in 'Scream' costume
Gov. Mike Dunleavy at a press conference announcing education bills
New education bills unveiled by Gov. Dunleavy