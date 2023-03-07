Warming temperatures this week

Blizzard conditions hold on over Northwestern Alaska.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:14 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Beautiful March weather for Anchorage and Southcentral as the work week started. Warming temperatures will be felt in many spots across the state.

The stormy parts of the state are over Northwest Alaska. High winds and snow still combining for wintry weather in over the Bering Strait, Northwest Coast and Seward Peninsula. Blizzard warnings and winter storm warnings will still be in effect for parts of the coast through early Tuesday.

Southeast and Southcentral get to bask in the sunshine for Tuesday.

Active weather is churning in the northern Pacific, just south of the state for now. Another area to watch for snow and gusty winds is through northern Alaska.

Iditarod weather as teams head to Rohn, Nikolai and McGrath include partly cloudy skies over the Alaska Range overnight and returning to partly sunny skies Tuesday.

Hot spot was Dutch Harbor with 47 degrees. Cold spot for the state was Arctic Village with 16 below zero.

MF-Warnings to the NW 3-6-23
