Ample sunshine brings nicest weather we’ve seen in a while

Highs will climb near or above freezing through the end of the work week
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM AKST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We have no shortage of sunshine across much of the state, which hasn’t been the case for much of the winter. Thanks to a fairly overactive storm season, cloudy skies were prevalent for most of the season. However, thanks a ridge of high pressure to our south, the quiet and sunny weather looks to reign supreme even into the weekend.

With sunny skies and high pressure showing no signs of letting up today or tomorrow, we’ll see highs climb well into the 30s and 40s across Southcentral. Southeast will be slightly cooler, but temperatures will still warm nicely near freezing.

One thing to watch out for through the next few days will be additional melting of snow. With gradual snow melting and temperatures through the overnight hours still dropping below freezing, slick road conditions will remain with us. We still have plenty of snow on the ground and it will take some time for us to melt all of the snow away. The average melt off of snow is not until the middle of April, so expect another month or so of snow covered grounds.

For the foreseeable future, expect to see daily highs hovering in the 30s and 40s through Friday and then cooler weather returns. Highs fall back into the mid 20s as we welcome in next week.

Have a wonderful and sunny Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of lawmakers from both parties supported and introduced the amendment on March 6.
Proposal could restructure Permanent Fund
A sign greets mushers as they arrive in the village of Nikolai located on the Lower Kuskokwim...
2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Live Blog
One man is dead following a collision on Minnesota Avenue in Anchorage on Tuesday afternoon,...
Man dies after commercial truck hits Minnesota overpass
Rooms at the Golden Lion look move-in ready, including the linens that were left on the bed.
Golden Lion Hotel renovations nearing completion
Crystal and Nicholas Gundersen said their “I Do’s” and shared a memorable kiss while teams of...
Palmer couple tie the knot on Iditarod Trail

Latest News

Ample sunshine brings nicest weather we’ve seen in a while
Ample sunshine brings nicest weather we’ve seen in a while
MF- Moon Video-Rachel 3-7-23
Mild with melting during sunny March days
MF- Moon Video-Rachel 3-7-23
Mild with melting during sunny March days
High pressure paves the way for a freeze-thaw pattern across parts of Alaska
High pressure paves the way for a freeze-thaw pattern across parts of Alaska