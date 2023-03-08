Ample sunshine brings nicest weather we’ve seen in a while

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We have no shortage of sunshine across much of the state, which hasn’t been the case for much of the winter. Thanks to a fairly overactive storm season, cloudy skies were prevalent for most of the season. However, thanks a ridge of high pressure to our south, the quiet and sunny weather looks to reign supreme even into the weekend.

With sunny skies and high pressure showing no signs of letting up today or tomorrow, we’ll see highs climb well into the 30s and 40s across Southcentral. Southeast will be slightly cooler, but temperatures will still warm nicely near freezing.

One thing to watch out for through the next few days will be additional melting of snow. With gradual snow melting and temperatures through the overnight hours still dropping below freezing, slick road conditions will remain with us. We still have plenty of snow on the ground and it will take some time for us to melt all of the snow away. The average melt off of snow is not until the middle of April, so expect another month or so of snow covered grounds.

For the foreseeable future, expect to see daily highs hovering in the 30s and 40s through Friday and then cooler weather returns. Highs fall back into the mid 20s as we welcome in next week.

Have a wonderful and sunny Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.