Anchorage officials expand warning to remove snow for commercial building owners

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The city is urging more owners of commercial buildings to get the snow and ice off their roofs as soon as possible.

Building Services Director Ross Noffsinger said two collapses over the weekend have prompted the expanded warning, one on East Dowling road early Sunday morning and another on Saturday at Sixth and Ingra.

Noffsinger said in both cases the buildings had wooden roof trusses which failed and neither building had a snow load that was heavier than the roof was designed to handle.

“And that’s probably the part that’s got us most concerned right now is that the last two failures, they shouldn’t have failed under the weight of snow they were supporting,” he said.

Noffsinger said snow and ice build-up likely was a factor in the deadly collapse of the Turnagain CrossFit gym where the wooden trusses also failed.

In response, the city has issued new guidelines to owners of commercial buildings in Anchorage to clear the snow if their buildings were built between the mid-1970s to mid-1980s and have wooden trusses of any kind.

Noffsinger said it doesn’t matter if the roofs are flat or not, adding that the new guidance will apply to a lot more buildings in Anchorage that could be at risk.

“We realize there could be hundreds, if not thousands of these things in town because we are talking about the era of the building boom for the pipeline basically,” Noffsinger said. “And there was a lot of buildings built in the early ‘80s.”

The city is asking private snow removal companies to prioritize commercial customers so the work can get done as soon as possible.

The Anchorage School District is also shoveling roofs on some of its elementary schools after it closed five school libraries to students. Over the weekend maintenance workers discovered cracks in interior walls of the Klatt Elementary School library as well as Spring Hill Elementary library.

ASD Maintenance Director Robb Holland said the damage, which was mostly cosmetic, was caused by steel roof trusses flexing under the snow load, which in turn, put pressure on interior walls. Holland said engineers have confirmed the damage was not caused by a failing roof and that students were never at risk.

“There was never any danger at all, this was never a collapse risk,” said Holland. “But we don’t take any chances. We always err to the side of caution so we closed just the libraries in those schools until we had a full understanding of what to do.”

Holland said they should be able to fix the problem so that students can safely return to their libraries after spring break. A permanent fix to all five schools that share what Holland characterized as a design flaw will happen over the summer.

