Fatal collision closes Minnesota Drive at Hillcrest

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is dead following a collision on Minnesota Avenue in Anchorage on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

A commercial vehicle carrying heavy equipment was traveling northbound on Minnesota Drive when it collided with Hillside Drive overpass. A Jeep driven by an adult male was also traveling northbound on the same road and collided with equipment that had fallen off the commercial vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the commercial transport vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation and charges have not been filed against them. The driver and his passenger were not injured.

Minnesota Drive between Northern Lights Boulevard and West 15th Avenue were reopened after a lengthy closure for the investigators to work on the scene. Both Hillcrest Drive and northbound lanes of Minnesota Drive were reopened after the evening commute hours.

The victim’s identity will be released once Anchorage Police have notified the family of the deceased.

