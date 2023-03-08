Kotzebue issues disaster declaration due to winter storm effects

KOTZEBUE, Alaska (KTUU) - A series of “massive” winter storms have created dangerous snow conditions and drifts that have made snow removal difficult, leading the City of Kotzebue to issue a disaster declaration on Tuesday.

According to a post on the City of Kotzebue Facebook page, Mayor Dickie Moto Sr. signed the declaration, stating that high snow drifts have created a situation that is “beyond the City’s capacity” to plow it. The post said that with snow building up, emergency services won’t be able to run and thus threatens the safety of the community on the northwest coast of Alaska.

“This threatens the health, life and safety of the residents of Kotzebue due to the road closures for emergency responders to access all points of the city,” the post said.

Authorities also issued a boil water notice due to what they say have been intermittent power outages.

Forecasted weather for the area calls for high temperatures in the single digits with lows below zero.

City leaders issued a water conservation notice in mid-February for low water levels at the new water treatment plant.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.